Adidas, Equinox, MetLife, National Geographic, Spotify and More of The World’s Leading Brands to Present at NewsCred’s Fifth Annual #ThinkContent Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewsCred, the global enterprise content marketing leader, today announced the speaker line-up for the company’s annual #ThinkContent Summit. The 500-person event will take place on Wednesday, May 10th in New York City and will feature insights and best practices in content marketing from the world’s leading brands. The theme of this year’s event is “Marketing Revolution” with a focus on the changing content marketing landscape and increased demand for proven ROI.

NewsCred will also be revealing a key announcement about its new data-driven proprietary methodology, following news last month about the company’s insights-driven product roadmap, a deepened focus on analytics and the introduction of dozens of highly-experienced content marketing experts to its advisory services group.

“CMOs and marketing executives know they need to connect with customers through impactful storytelling, but they also need actionable insights and a repeatable methodology to drive ROI,” said Shafqat Islam, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, NewsCred. “As content marketing matures, NewsCred is extremely well-positioned to lead the charge and offer guaranteed ROI with the industry’s most advanced technology solution, most extensive content offerings and unrivaled expertise.”

Confirmed Speakers for NewsCred #ThinkContent 2017 Include:

Javier Boix, Senior Director, StoryLab, Corporate Communications, AbbVie

Frank Thomas, Director, Content Strategy and Content Marketing, adidas

Clay Hausmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Aktana

Teddy Lynn, Global Chief Creative Officer, Bloomberg Media

Bill Barrett, Global Head, Corporate Digital Marketing, BNY Mellon

Aniko Delaney, Global Head, Corporate Marketing, BNY Mellon

Elizabeth Miersch, Executive Managing Director, Furthermore, Equinox

Ben Lerer, Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer, Group Nine Media and Managing Partner, Lerer Hippeau Ventures

Marcel Santilli, Global Head, Publishing, HPE

Howard Pyle, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Design, MetLife

Margaret Magnarelli, Managing Editor, Content and Senior Director, Marketing, Monster

Jill Cress, Chief Marketing Officer, National Geographic

Benjamin Meents, Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Brand, Optum

Eric Edge, Head of Marketing Communications and Industry Relations, Pinterest

Seth Farbman, Chief Marketing Officer, Spotify

Andrew Steinthal, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, The Infatuation

Who: NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing What: NewsCred’s 5th annual #ThinkContent Summit Where: Spring Studios 50 Varick Street New York, NY 10011 When: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 9:00am – 5:00pm

To view the event agenda and to register, please visit http://thinkcontent.newscred.com