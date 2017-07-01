The global leader in enterprise content marketing.NewsCred powers content marketing for the world’s leading brands. Our innovative, enterprise content marketing platform, expert services, and diverse content offerings produce measurable business results.
Complete solution
Build and optimize a content marketing program that performs
NewsCred offers an innovative content marketing platform, the largest and most diverse content offerings, and proven, unrivaled expertise – all delivered through a repeatable methodology that guarantees business impact.
Repeatable methodology
Achieve success using our proven playbook
Through our extensive work with global brands, we found that certain foundational elements must exist in every successful content marketing program, regardless of industry. That’s why we created the NewsCred Methodology. It’s our proprietary playbook that you can follow to ensure success.
Proven business outcomes
Measure results you can take to your C-suite
Pageviews and engagement won’t secure budget or headcount. Track the metrics that your business leaders want to see. Only NewsCred’s platform offers full multi-touch content attribution, allowing you to measure how your content impacts every stage of the buyer journey.